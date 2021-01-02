$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.20 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

HAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 6,940,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

