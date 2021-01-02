HyperCash (HC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and $5.00 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOPBTC, Coinnest and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00509424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,965,825 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

