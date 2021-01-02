SwftCoin Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $3.22 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00037084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.39 or 0.01874401 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

