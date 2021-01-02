Anyswap Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00509424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,453,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

