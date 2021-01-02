HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0120

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, HEX has traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $17.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00032435 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004227 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002983 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

