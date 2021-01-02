Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. HP posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.