China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $3.40. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

