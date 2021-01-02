InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.16

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and traded as low as $45.00. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 427,696 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.