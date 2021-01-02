Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.82. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 60,321 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

