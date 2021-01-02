Helium Market Cap Achieves $85.58 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Helium has a market cap of $85.58 million and approximately $897,711.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00249857 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,965,825 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

