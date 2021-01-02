Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Reaches $228,499.86

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $228,499.86 and $90,895.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00266561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.01885232 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

