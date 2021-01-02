BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 1,502,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,033 shares of company stock worth $14,230,018. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,263,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.