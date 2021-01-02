MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $28.91 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, UEX and CoinBene. MVL has a market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MVL has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00266561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.01885232 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDEX, UEX, IDCM, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.