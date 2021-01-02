Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $443.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.80 million and the highest is $450.57 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,524. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

