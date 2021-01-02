MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.61. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,690,910 shares trading hands.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

