Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.61

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $23.80. Kirin shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 3,086 shares changing hands.

KNBWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Kirin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.