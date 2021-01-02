Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $1.45. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 52,636,685 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

