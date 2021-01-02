Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.31

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and traded as high as $94.40. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 142,097 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.9000003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($49,385.94).

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

