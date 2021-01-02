Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $233.09

Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.09 and traded as high as $235.00. Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 7,734 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.74. The stock has a market cap of £107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

In other Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) news, insider Ashcroft purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17). Also, insider Angela Entwistle purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,665.53).

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates through Global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions; Global Specialist Staffing; Regional Specialist Staffing; and Healthcare segments.

