ContentBox (BOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007810 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00235521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

