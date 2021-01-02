Aeon (AEON) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $48,059.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00442220 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

