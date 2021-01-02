BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $576,194.67

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $576,194.67 and approximately $25,683.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00037254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00264918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $612.05 or 0.01878192 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

