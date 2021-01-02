Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Cap Reaches $2.18 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $672.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00037254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00264918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.05 or 0.01878192 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

