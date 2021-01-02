Utrust Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $54.86 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

