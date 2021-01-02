$47.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $47.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.37 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $132.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $188.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.72 million to $199.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.42 million, with estimates ranging from $268.43 million to $347.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. 302,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.