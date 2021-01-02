ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce $28.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.57 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 78,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.10.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

