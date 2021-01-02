Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.83. Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,155,668 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

