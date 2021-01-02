Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.95

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $687.95 and traded as high as $768.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $745.00, with a volume of 53,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Insiders have purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $45,494 over the last quarter.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

