Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $684.50

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $684.50 and traded as low as $658.00. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 120,430 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.76. The company has a market cap of £897.95 million and a PE ratio of 66.18.

In other Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) news, insider Ian James Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

About Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.