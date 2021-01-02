Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.28

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $21.83. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 3,850,314 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26. The stock has a market cap of C$32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

