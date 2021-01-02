TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.16. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,070 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VREYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get TORC Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.