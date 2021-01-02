FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. FTX Token has a market cap of $589.31 million and $17.61 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00019096 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00262700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.82 or 0.01830758 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

