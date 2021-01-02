Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $886,473.71 and $5,848.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. During the last week, Maincoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.90 or 0.01861265 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

