Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $147,723.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00116913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00140571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00270462 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

