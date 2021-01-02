Analysts Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT at $27.60

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

