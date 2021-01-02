USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report $159.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.40 million to $160.00 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $178.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $669.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $669.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $653.67 million, with estimates ranging from $646.24 million to $661.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

USAC traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 286,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.37.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

