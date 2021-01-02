Zilla Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,906.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $150,849.20 and $21,906.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00264174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $607.58 or 0.01880147 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

