OctoFi Price Tops $26.72 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $26.72 or 0.00082681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,312 tokens. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

