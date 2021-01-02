BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,812. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

