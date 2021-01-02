Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,008. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$470.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.61.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

