Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of RBC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

