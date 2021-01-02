America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.28. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 497,966 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.