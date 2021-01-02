Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 388,128 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

