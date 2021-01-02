Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 388,128 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.