Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.35. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 105,465 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pi Financial set a C$20.00 price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$633.53 million and a PE ratio of 63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.86.

In other Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$325,500.00.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

