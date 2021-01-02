G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.85

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.85 and traded as high as $255.30. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $253.80, with a volume of 2,218,830 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on G4S plc (GFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S plc (GFS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.57 ($2.01).

The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 230.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

