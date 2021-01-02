St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.01

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $342.01 and traded as high as $400.50. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $400.00, with a volume of 63,999 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £890.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

