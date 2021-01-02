Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

