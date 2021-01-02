IONChain Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $301,542.69 and $5,748.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

