Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $34.02 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

