Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.28

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $60.96. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 1,886,486 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

